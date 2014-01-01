OSMC is a free and open source media center built for the people, by the people.

Why you might like OSMC

  • Simple and easy to use

    OSMC has been designed to look great and be simple to use. Make it your OSMC in no time at all.

  • Free and open source

    OSMC is great because it's built on great software with the same values. OSMC is based on Debian Linux and Kodi Media Center.

  • Meet our App Store

    OSMC sports an App Store which lets you customise your OSMC experience to your liking. All from your remote.

  • Play (almost) anything

    OSMC can play all major media formats out there from a variety of different devices and streaming protocols.

Vero 4K + is OSMC's flagship device. It will play anything you throw at it with full support for 4K, HEVC, 10-bit content and HD audio. Learn more about the best way to experience OSMC.

