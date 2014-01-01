Help us make OSMC better by making a donation. Donations help fund hardware, hosting costs and future development.
Download or find out more
OSMC has been designed to look great and be simple to use. Make it your OSMC in no time at all.
OSMC is great because it's built on great software with the same values. OSMC is based on Debian Linux and Kodi Media Center.
OSMC sports an App Store which lets you customise your OSMC experience to your liking. All from your remote.
OSMC can play all major media formats out there from a variety of different devices and streaming protocols.